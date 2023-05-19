Family of Shanquella Robinson to rally in D.C., renew push for extradition

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTV) - The family of Shanquella Robinson, their attorney and supporters will renew their push Friday for, “the Biden administration (to) prioritize extradition in Shanquella’s case.”

The rally comes after federal authorities announced last month there would be no charges filed in her death.

A rally was also held in March in D.C.

“Get some charges. They’re walking around living life...and care-free. But you have Shanquella on the other hand who’s resting, and her family is grieving,” Mario Black told WBTV.

Black, the founder of the Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury, traveled to Washington, D.C. Thursday. Black, family attorney Sue-Ann Robinson, attorney Ben Crump, activist Tamika Mallory will speak Friday morning.

“Provide some justice for this grieving family. The message is do something, extradite them to Mexico, have the jurisdiction that something can be done in the United States. Don’t let it be a cold case,” Black said.

Robinson’s family maintains someone on the October 2022 trip in Cabo, Mexico, is responsible for her death.

The Charlotte native was found dead on Oct. 29, just a day after family members say she arrived in Mexico.

While U.S. authorities say they don’t have sufficient evidence to bring federal charges, Mexican authorities have named one person who they believe is responsible for Robinson’s death.

They’ve issued an arrest warrant -- under Mexican law -- calling her death a “femicide.”

An autopsy report conducted in Mecklenburg County found no broken spine -- a key part that contradicted an autopsy done by Mexican authorities.

Friday’s rally is set to start at 10 a.m.

