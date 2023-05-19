Computer software problem affecting DMV locations across N.C.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a computer software problem is affecting DMV locations across the state.

“All #NCDMV License Plate Agencies are experiencing a brief interruption with vehicle registration issuances and renewals due to a computer software problem. The issue is also affecting the PayIt online portal. DMV is working to resolve the problem as soon as possible,” states the NCDOT announcement.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

All #NCDMV License Plate Agencies are experiencing a brief interruption with vehicle registration issuances and renewals due to a computer software problem. The issue is also affecting the PayIt online portal. DMV is working to resolve the problem as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Epu16zGhvA — NCDOT (@NCDOT) May 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.