CMS board names Crystal Hill as permanent superintendent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Crystal Hill has been named as the next superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, CMS tells WBTV News. Hill served in the interim role since late December.

The board’s decision to hire Hill was split on a 6 to 3 vote and comes after a nationwide search that was conducted in near secret. Board members opted to not reveal the identity of finalists under consideration and did not seek input from community members on the candidates under consideration.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education spoke of its decision and Hill’s experience in a press release Friday.

“After an extensive search for its next leader, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education is pleased to announce Dr. Crystal L. Hill as superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The decision comes after approval of the employment contract made during today’s emergency meeting of the Board,” the release said.

“I want to thank Interim Superintendent Hill for her partnership and appreciate the renewed relationship with CMS, as well as the transparency and collaboration in this budget process. It was truly unprecedented,” said Mecklenburg County Manager Dena R. Diorio during its May 18 Recommended Budget Presentation.

“Dr. Hill is an experienced school administrator and servant leader with a proven track record of success related to student academic achievement,” said Elyse Dashew, chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.

The board gave Hill a four-year contract.

Friday’s vote comes more than a year after Earnest Winston was fired from the top job.

Hill will answer questions at a press conference Friday afternoon. Be notified when WBTV goes live by downloading the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.