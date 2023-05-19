PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMS board names Crystal Hill as permanent superintendent

Hill was named interim superintendent in late December
Hill was named interim superintendent in late December.
By Nick Ochsner
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Crystal Hill has been named as the next superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, CMS tells WBTV News. Hill served in the interim role since late December.

The board’s decision to hire Hill was split on a 6 to 3 vote and comes after a nationwide search that was conducted in near secret. Board members opted to not reveal the identity of finalists under consideration and did not seek input from community members on the candidates under consideration.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education spoke of its decision and Hill’s experience in a press release Friday.

“After an extensive search for its next leader, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education is pleased to announce Dr. Crystal L. Hill as superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The decision comes after approval of the employment contract made during today’s emergency meeting of the Board,” the release said.

“I want to thank Interim Superintendent Hill for her partnership and appreciate the renewed relationship with CMS, as well as the transparency and collaboration in this budget process. It was truly unprecedented,” said Mecklenburg County Manager Dena R. Diorio during its May 18 Recommended Budget Presentation.

“Dr. Hill is an experienced school administrator and servant leader with a proven track record of success related to student academic achievement,” said Elyse Dashew, chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.

The board gave Hill a four-year contract.

Friday’s vote comes more than a year after Earnest Winston was fired from the top job.

Hill will answer questions at a press conference Friday afternoon. Be notified when WBTV goes live by downloading the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 90 firefighters battled a massive construction site fire in south Charlotte Thursday.
CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire
Jasmine Connor, 32, was charged after deputies say she boarded a school bus and shouted at the...
Second case comes to light after parent charged for boarding Rowan Co. school bus
Police: Shooting near Charlotte outlet mall
Officials: Shooting on CATS bus near Charlotte outlet mall, 2 injured
Police: Teen arrested after hitting three police cars with stolen vehicle in Gastonia
FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC's "Today" show in...
Jimmy Buffett to reschedule Charleston concert to address medical issues

Latest News

The incident happened at I-85 and E. Innes St.
6 injured in suspected impaired driving crash in Salisbury
NJR Group Inc. of Albemarle will start work as early as next week to mill, resurface, and...
Several Cabarrus County roads to be resurfaced over the next year
The event, organized by Piedmont Animal Rescue (PAR), is the largest event of its kind in the...
2nd annual Rescue Roundup planned for May 27 in Iredell Co.
A child was injured in a shooting off Sycamore Hill Lane, according to CMPD.
Police: Mother and child injured in accidental shooting in South Charlotte
Twenty-eight participants have completed all requirements to graduate from the 30th Anniversary...
Leadership Rowan announces graduates of Class #30