CMPD: 15 year old shot in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot Friday morning in northeast Charlotte.

According to police, the shooting happened around the 300 block of Prince Charles Street, near Eastway Park.

They learned of the shooting when the 15-year-old had been taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle.

The teen is listed as being in stable condition.

