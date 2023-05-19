City of Charlotte to give update on SouthPark fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte confirms to WBTV that it will hold a media briefing with an update on Thursday’s massive SouthPark fire.

The update is expected to start at 4:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.

15 workers were rescued from the blaze. One worker died on scene, another worker is still unaccounted for at this time.

Crews working to extinguish Charlotte construction fire hotspots (WBTV)

