City of Charlotte to give update on SouthPark fire

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte confirms to WBTV that it will hold a media briefing with an update on Thursday’s massive SouthPark fire.

The update is expected to start at 4:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.

15 workers were rescued from the blaze. One worker died on scene, another worker is still unaccounted for at this time.

