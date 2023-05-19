PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing

Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.
Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.(WXIA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - The very first Chick-fil-A is closing this weekend.

The restaurant in Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall first opened in 1967.

It’s considered a pioneer in mall dining that led to the creation of the modern-day food court.

Chick-fil-A has not given a reason why the location is slated to close for good, but its last day is Saturday.

Like many malls, Greenbriar has been struggling. It currently has no major anchor tenants.

Chick-fil-A has about 2,600 locations nationwide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 90 firefighters battled a massive construction site fire in south Charlotte Thursday.
CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire
Jasmine Connor, 32, was charged after deputies say she boarded a school bus and shouted at the...
Second case comes to light after parent charged for boarding Rowan Co. school bus
Police: Teen arrested after hitting three police cars with stolen vehicle in Gastonia
Police: Shooting near Charlotte outlet mall
Officials: Shooting on CATS bus near Charlotte outlet mall, 2 injured
After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on her 95th birthday on...
Teacher retires on 95th birthday after 75 years of teaching: ‘Every child is a winner’

Latest News

Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks at standstill as Republicans, White House face ‘real differences’
FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Texas militia member sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for attacking police during Capitol riot
Day #5: Lifesaving skills for your child around water
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87