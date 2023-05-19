PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Chester Co. man arrested, accused of having child sexual abuse materials

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Fort Lawn man was arrested for charges relating to the sexual exploitation of minors, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Friday.

Investigators said they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to 43-year-old John Edward Prigmore.

Prigmore was allegedly found in possession of child sexual abuse material.

He was arrested May 16 and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count.

Watch the latest news coverage here:

