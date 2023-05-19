PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board to announce new superintendent

The announcement comes after a nation-wide search conducted in secret
There have been two interim superintendents for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after former...
There have been two interim superintendents for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after former superintendent Earnest Winston was fired in April 2022.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Nick Ochsner
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will announce its new superintendent Friday afternoon.

The board is set to meet at noon to approve a contract for their pick.

Related: CMS doubles down on secrecy in superintendent search

Board members chose to conduct their search in secret, without soliciting input from the community on their four finalists.

Friday’s vote comes more than a year after a previous board voted to fire then-superintendent Earnest Winston. Since then, the district has had two interim leaders in the top job.

WBTV will cover the board’s vote and will stream a press conference with the new superintendent that is planned for later Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 90 firefighters battled a massive construction site fire in south Charlotte Thursday.
CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire
Police: Shooting near Charlotte outlet mall
Officials: Shooting on CATS bus near Charlotte outlet mall, 2 injured
Police: Teen arrested after hitting three police cars with stolen vehicle in Gastonia
Jasmine Connor, 32, was charged after deputies say she boarded a school bus and shouted at the...
Second case comes to light after parent charged for boarding Rowan Co. school bus
The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog...
4 kids found alive in jungle 17 days after plane crash

Latest News

A Fort Lawn man was arrested for charges relating to the sexual exploitation of minors, the...
Chester Co. man arrested, accused of having child sexual abuse materials
Crews battling a fire in the Southpark area of Charlotte.
1 worker dead in massive 5-alarm fire at Charlotte, North Carolina, construction site
One person is dead following a shooting in a north Charlotte neighborhood on Alma Court.
Medic: 1 killed in north Charlotte shooting
A body was found in a creek along Cox Road in Gastonia on Tuesday morning.
Body found in Gastonia creek identified, police say