Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board to announce new superintendent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will announce its new superintendent Friday afternoon.

The board is set to meet at noon to approve a contract for their pick.

Related: CMS doubles down on secrecy in superintendent search

Board members chose to conduct their search in secret, without soliciting input from the community on their four finalists.

Friday’s vote comes more than a year after a previous board voted to fire then-superintendent Earnest Winston. Since then, the district has had two interim leaders in the top job.

WBTV will cover the board’s vote and will stream a press conference with the new superintendent that is planned for later Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.