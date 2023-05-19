PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Body found in Gastonia creek identified, police say

The man was originally from Minnesota.
A body was found in a creek along Cox Road in Gastonia on Tuesday morning.
A body was found in a creek along Cox Road in Gastonia on Tuesday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police have identified the man found dead in Duharts Creek in April.

The man was identified as 46-year-old Michael Hirdler. He was originally from Minnesota.

He was found in Duharts Creek, behind the Gastonia Target, on April 4.

[Previous: Help needed identifying body found in Gastonia creek]

Hirdler was later identified by family members who live out of state.

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed; detectives are waiting for additional autopsy results.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

