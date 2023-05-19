Body found in Gastonia creek identified, police say
The man was originally from Minnesota.
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police have identified the man found dead in Duharts Creek in April.
The man was identified as 46-year-old Michael Hirdler. He was originally from Minnesota.
He was found in Duharts Creek, behind the Gastonia Target, on April 4.
Hirdler was later identified by family members who live out of state.
The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed; detectives are waiting for additional autopsy results.
