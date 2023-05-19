6 injured in suspected impaired driving crash in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver faces charges after police say he caused a crash that resulted in the injury of six people.

The crash happened on Friday morning at the intersection of I-85 and E. Innes St., according to police. Five cars were involved in the accident.

Police charged Julian Mathias Wilkey, 32, with impaired driving, failure to stop at stoplight, and drive while license suspended or revoked.

More charges are possible, according to police.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

