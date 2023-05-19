4-day lane closure on I-85 in Rowan Co. next week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation will close one lane in both directions of Interstate 85 in Rowan County next week to conduct a four-day shoulder improvement project.

From May 22-25, the innermost lanes of I-85 will be closed between mile markers 77.2 and 82.1 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. During this time, crews will grade and cut the shoulders to improve drainage and stabilization of the road.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and remain alert when approaching the work zone.

