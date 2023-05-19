PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

4-day lane closure on I-85 in Rowan Co. next week

Motorists are reminded to slow down and remain alert when approaching the work zone.
Motorists are reminded to slow down and remain alert when approaching the work zone.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation will close one lane in both directions of Interstate 85 in Rowan County next week to conduct a four-day shoulder improvement project.

From May 22-25, the innermost lanes of I-85 will be closed between mile markers 77.2 and 82.1 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. During this time, crews will grade and cut the shoulders to improve drainage and stabilization of the road.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and remain alert when approaching the work zone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 90 firefighters battled a massive construction site fire in south Charlotte Thursday.
CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire
Jasmine Connor, 32, was charged after deputies say she boarded a school bus and shouted at the...
Second case comes to light after parent charged for boarding Rowan Co. school bus
Police: Shooting near Charlotte outlet mall
Officials: Shooting on CATS bus near Charlotte outlet mall, 2 injured
Police: Teen arrested after hitting three police cars with stolen vehicle in Gastonia
FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC's "Today" show in...
Jimmy Buffett to reschedule Charleston concert to address medical issues

Latest News

Mother and Child injured in accidental shooting
Ethridge has been involved in residential services since arriving in North Carolina after...
Jennifer Ethridge named new president and CEO of Nazareth Child & Family Connection
The incident happened at I-85 and E. Innes St.
6 injured in suspected impaired driving crash in Salisbury
NJR Group Inc. of Albemarle will start work as early as next week to mill, resurface, and...
Several Cabarrus County roads to be resurfaced over the next year