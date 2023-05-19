2nd annual Rescue Roundup planned for May 27 in Iredell Co.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Animal rescues and shelters across the region will soon be gathering for the 2nd annual Rescue Roundup to raise awareness about animal rescue and spaying/neutering pets and also to help rescued animals find their “furever” homes.

The event, organized by Piedmont Animal Rescue (PAR), is the largest event of its kind in the area, featuring numerous represented 501(c)3 animal rescues and N.C. county shelters all in one place. It will be held Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Iredell County Fairgrounds in Troutman.

Rescue Roundup is family-friendly, with plenty of vendors, food trucks and a large kid zone area onsite. Animals will be available for adoption, and K9s in Flight — the country’s premier “homeless-to-high-flying” rescue pups — will provide entertainment. Trish Dole Photography will also be on hand to take pet portraits with all proceeds going to rescue expenses.

Combining rescues and shelters in the same place only makes sense, says PAR Volunteer Donald Gullett. “We all have the same goals and need to work together to solve the pet population problem,” he said. “This event gives rescues and shelters a chance to communicate and learn more about each other. Rescues can’t do what we do without shelters.”

Last year’s inaugural Rescue Roundup boasted 1,800 attendees and 16 represented rescues and shelters. The cherry on top: 50 rescued animals were adopted that day!

No restriction is placed on the types of animals allowed at the event. Cost is $5 per person or a maximum of $15 per family, with all proceeds going to animal rescue.

Rescue Roundup provides a platform for people to learn the roles of both rescues and shelters, presents the opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering and offers information on appropriate ways to treat our four-legged friends and family members.

This year’s Rescue Roundup is sponsored by Lake Norman Chrysler Plymouth Dodge, Blue Harbor Bank, Sawyer Insurance and TSM Inc. Heating and Air.

For more information, visit www.piedmontanimalrescue.com.

