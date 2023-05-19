PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
17-year-old shot and killed at northwest Charlotte home

Police responded to a fatal shooting on Larwill Lane in northwest Charlotte on Thursday evening.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager was killed Thursday evening after he was shot in northwest Charlotte, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in 7300 block of Larwill Lane, which is in a neighborhood off of Old Plank Road.

Police said that once officers arrived to the scene, they located a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died shortly after.

CMPD said a person of interest has been taken into custody and is facing weapons charges.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects.

The investigation into the case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

