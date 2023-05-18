Showers possible this weekend as temperatures warm back up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures are set to be below-average at end to the workweek, but will warm back to normal this weekend!

Friday: AM showers, cool.

Weekend: Seasonable, few showers at times.

Next Week: Drying out, near-normal.

Areas along and southeast of I-85 will stand the best chance for scattered showers Friday morning as temperatures start off in the upper 50s.

Rain coverage Friday morning (WBTV First Alert Weather)

We’ll see more clouds than sunshine in our central and eastern counties, while sunshine likely breaks out to the west. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s in the mountains to the low to mid 70s for the rest of the area.

Dry conditions are likely from Friday afternoon and evening through much of Saturday ahead of our next cold front. That will usher in scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder into the mountains by the afternoon before working east over the piedmont, Saturday evening.

Rain chances hold on in our southeastern counties early Sunday morning, but quickly exit east. This will leave us with dry and mostly sunny skies for the rest of our Sunday! Highs should reach the low 80s both afternoons.

With high pressure building in behind that weekend cold front, dry conditions are likely to start the upcoming workweek.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

