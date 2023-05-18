Second case comes to light after parent charged for boarding Rowan Co. school bus

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second time in a month a parent has been charged after deputies say she boarded her child’s school bus and threatened the bus driver.

According to the report, the incident happened on March 1, but the suspect was arrested this week.

Deputies say it happened at a bus stop in Grant St. in Spencer. A bus from Hanford Dole Elementary had stopped when the driver was approached “in an aggressive manner” by the mother of a student.

The report says that the parent, now identified as Jasmine Connor, 32, boarded the bus and was shouting profanity at the bus driver. The parent was demanding that the bus driver speak with her about a previous incident involving the child.

Deputies say Connor got off the bus when the driver told her she was going to call police.

Connor was charged with communicating threats, disorderly conduct-school related, and trespassing/impeding a school bus.

In April, the mother of a student at Corriher-Lipe Middle School was charged with assault after she allegedly boarded a school bus and poked the driver in the eye.

Following the incident in April, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools released a statement saying:

Rowan-Salisbury Schools holds school buses as sacred spaces where only those who belong are allowed. A school bus leaves the security of a campus and goes out among the community into public spaces. For that reason, the bus driver is the gatekeeper of safety for the students on that bus. The safety protocols in place are to protect all students and the driver while out in these public spaces. Because of this enormous responsibility, school bus drivers are only allowed to drop off students at their assigned locations regardless of parent preference, and by law, no one is allowed to trespass upon a public-school bus.

