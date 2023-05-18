Road closures and business impacts due to Charlotte fire
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Roads and businesses are facing impacts from Thursday morning’s 5-alarm fire in Charlotte. WBTV will continue to update this story with new closures and impacts as the information comes in.
NCDOT and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are providing updates on these closures.
No schools have been impacted according to CMS.
Traffic impacts:
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said roads are closed in the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive due to crews on the scene battling the fire.
- Park South Drive Southbound has reopened
- Fairview Road is closed in both directions near Park S. Drive in Charlotte due a structure fire.
- Drivers should avoid the SouthPark area and seek alternate routes. CMPD is asking that drivers avoid Liberty Road Drive, Fairview Road, Assembly Street, Barclay Downs Drive, and Park South Drive until further notice.
Businesses
- Tryon Medical Partners have canceled all appointments on Thursday at the businesses’ SouthPark location.
Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.