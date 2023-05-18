PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Road closures and business impacts due to Charlotte fire

There are multiple road closures in Charlotte following a large fire Thursday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Roads and businesses are facing impacts from Thursday morning’s 5-alarm fire in Charlotte. WBTV will continue to update this story with new closures and impacts as the information comes in.

NCDOT and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are providing updates on these closures.

No schools have been impacted according to CMS.

Traffic impacts:

  • Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said roads are closed in the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive due to crews on the scene battling the fire.
  • Park South Drive Southbound has reopened
  • Fairview Road is closed in both directions near Park S. Drive in Charlotte due a structure fire.
  • Drivers should avoid the SouthPark area and seek alternate routes. CMPD is asking that drivers avoid Liberty Road Drive, Fairview Road, Assembly Street, Barclay Downs Drive, and Park South Drive until further notice.

Businesses

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
Massive fire breaks out at south Charlotte construction site
Damage to Cherryville, NC following severe weather on Wednesday
Cherryville under a state of emergency following damaging storms
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash
The fire was deemed accidental due to an electrical problem.
Fire at popular northwest Charlotte restaurant deemed accidental
Strong storms knocked down trees in Cherryville on Tuesday night.
Cleanup begins after strong storms move through multiple NC counties

Latest News

Traffic Conditions in Charlotte following a large fire Thursday morning
Road closures in Charlotte following large fire Thursday morning
Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire
Police: Shooting near Charlotte outlet mall
Officials: Shooting near Charlotte outlet mall, 2 injured
Flames engulfed a construction site in south Charlotte Thursday morning.
‘It was just black smoke rolling’: Witnesses recount massive south Charlotte fire