Road closures and business impacts due to Charlotte fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Roads and businesses are facing impacts from Thursday morning’s 5-alarm fire in Charlotte. WBTV will continue to update this story with new closures and impacts as the information comes in.

NCDOT and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are providing updates on these closures.

No schools have been impacted according to CMS.

▶️ Fairview Road is closed in both directions near Park S. Drive in #Charlotte due a structure fire.

▶️ Please avoid the area so @CharlotteFD and @CMPD can work safely

Traffic impacts:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said roads are closed in the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive due to crews on the scene battling the fire.

Park South Drive Southbound has reopened

Fairview Road is closed in both directions near Park S. Drive in Charlotte due a structure fire.

Drivers should avoid the SouthPark area and seek alternate routes. CMPD is asking that drivers avoid Liberty Road Drive, Fairview Road, Assembly Street, Barclay Downs Drive, and Park South Drive until further notice.

Businesses

Tryon Medical Partners have canceled all appointments on Thursday at the businesses’ SouthPark location.

