Public meeting set for residents to weigh in on proposed Rowan Co. budget

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Manager has submitted the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 to the Rowan County Board of Commissioners.

The proposed budget is available for inspection in the Office of the Clerk to the Board of Commissioners, Suite 202, located on the second floor of the J. Newton Cohen, Sr. Rowan County Administration Building, 130 West Innes Street, Salisbury, NC.

The proposed budget may also be viewed here.

The Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session on June 19, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. and will conduct a public hearing to receive public comment on the proposed budget, or, as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard. The length of comment for each speaker will be limited to three (3) minutes to address the Board and comments shall be restricted to the subject of the hearing as advertised. The meeting will take place in the J. Newton Cohen, Sr. Room on the second floor of the J. Newton Cohen, Sr. Rowan County Administration Building, located at 130 W. Innes Street, Salisbury, NC.

Individuals with disabilities who need modifications to access the services or public meetings of the Rowan County Board of Commissioners may contact the Board of Commissioners Office three (3) days prior to the meeting by calling 704-216-8181 or by utilizing the North Carolina relay number at 1-800-735-2962 (English) or 1-888-825-6570 (Spanish).

For additional communication options consult: https://relaync.com

