Police: Teen arrested after hitting three police cars with stolen vehicle in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old is in custody after an incident in Gaston County on Wednesday night involving a stolen car. The teen allegedly struck three police cars intentionally with the stolen car, according to the Gastonia Police Department, there were no serious injuries reported.

“On May 17 just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of W. Franklin Boulevard for the report of a car that was just stolen. A short time later, officers located the stolen car in the parking lot of a business in the 2600 block of E. Franklin Avenue. The driver of the stolen car immediately fled from the parking lot in the car when he saw police arrive,” according to the GPD.

Police located the vehicle again and attempted to stop the driver which is when the driver struck three marked police cars.

“The driver continued to flee from police, lost control of the car, and struck a utility pole on S. New Hope Road and Armstrong Park Road. After hitting the pole, the driver fled on foot from the now-disabled car,” GPD said. “Officers pursued the driver on foot, arrested him without further incident in the 1700 block of S. New Hope Road, and identified him as being 17 years old.”

The suspect is charged with aggravated felony flee/elude, hit and run, and additional charges.

“He was transported to the Gaston County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond. Officers are working with the Department of Juvenile Justice for additional charges against the juvenile,” according to police.

