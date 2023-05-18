Police: Arrest in NY over death of man pushed onto Baltimore subway tracks

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of pushing another man onto the tracks at a Baltimore subway station, electrocuting him, has been arrested in New York, police said.

Investigators found Joseph White, 39, of Baltimore at a hotel in the South Ozone Park neighborhood of Queens on Wednesday and arrested him, police said in a news release. White will be charged with first-degree murder after he is extradited to Baltimore, police said.

White pushed Christopher Foster onto the subway tracks at the Shot Tower station in downtown Baltimore on April 12, police said.

Detectives called to the station that day found medics rendering aid to Foster, who died on the scene. Their investigation revealed Foster had been standing near the edge of the platform when he was pushed from behind, fell onto the tracks and was electrocuted, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether White had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

