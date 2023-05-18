Officials: Shooting near Charlotte outlet mall, 2 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting in Steele Creek.

According to police, the shooting happened at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday morning on Outlets Boulevard near Charlotte Premium Outlets.

The shooting happened on a CATS bus and the suspect is in custody, according to preliminary info from CMPD.

Medic confirms that two people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. WBTV News is on the scene and gathering more information.

#BREAKING @CMPD investigating shooting - police say preliminary investigation indicates that it happened on a @CATSRideTransit bus - this is right near Charlotte Premium Outlets in Steele Creek @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/i9lFyozVJm — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) May 18, 2023

