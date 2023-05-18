Officials: Shooting near Charlotte outlet mall, 2 injured
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting in Steele Creek.
According to police, the shooting happened at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday morning on Outlets Boulevard near Charlotte Premium Outlets.
The shooting happened on a CATS bus and the suspect is in custody, according to preliminary info from CMPD.
Medic confirms that two people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This investigation is ongoing. WBTV News is on the scene and gathering more information.
