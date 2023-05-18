PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officials: Shooting near Charlotte outlet mall, 2 injured

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting in Steele Creek.

According to police, the shooting happened at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday morning on Outlets Boulevard near Charlotte Premium Outlets.

The shooting happened on a CATS bus and the suspect is in custody, according to preliminary info from CMPD.

Medic confirms that two people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. WBTV News is on the scene and gathering more information.

Be alerted first to breaking news by downloading the free WBTV News app and turning on notifications.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
Massive fire breaks out at south Charlotte construction site
Damage to Cherryville, NC following severe weather on Wednesday
Cherryville under a state of emergency following damaging storms
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash
The fire was deemed accidental due to an electrical problem.
Fire at popular northwest Charlotte restaurant deemed accidental
Strong storms knocked down trees in Cherryville on Tuesday night.
Cleanup begins after strong storms move through multiple NC counties

Latest News

Traffic Conditions in Charlotte following a large fire Thursday morning
Road closures in Charlotte following large fire Thursday morning
Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire
Road closures in Charlotte due to fire
Road closures and business impacts due to Charlotte fire
Flames engulfed a construction site in south Charlotte Thursday morning.
‘It was just black smoke rolling’: Witnesses recount massive south Charlotte fire