NC by Train adds more trains and times

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - More trains will soon be rolling through the heart of North Carolina, complete with more departures and arrivals as well.

NC by Train, NCDOT’s state-supported Amtrak routes in North Carolina, announced the addition of new trains and new arrival and departure schedules between Raleigh and Charlotte.

According to NC By Train, the improvements will include a mid-day departure from Raleigh, a late-afternoon departure from Charlotte, and reduced travel times for rail passengers between North Carolina’s two biggest cities.

“We’re excited to offer these new services for NC By Train customers,” said Jason Orthner, the Rail Division director at the N.C. Department of Transportation. “The trend of increased ridership over the last year has shown the need for new service options.”

NC by Train said the need for improvements was driven by increased demand for the state’s passenger rail service. The service also indicated that in 2022, North Carolina’s intercity passenger rail service had the highest ridership in its 32-year history.

When the service begins July 10, NC by Trains says that five trains will travel each way between Raleigh and Charlotte. The number of daily departures between the two cities will increase from eight to 10.

According to a schedule published by NC by Train, the new service will provide passengers with a 6:30 a.m. departure from Raleigh and a 5:30 p.m. departure from Charlotte with scheduled trip times of just under three hours. New departures, including a 1 p.m. from Raleigh and 2:20 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:45 p.m. departures from Charlotte.

Anyone wanting to experience NC by Rail can now reserve a spot on the new service between Raleigh and Charlotte. You can also purchase tickets using the Amtrak app.

