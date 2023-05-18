Large fire destroys Huntersville dentist office

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A huge fire destroyed a dental office in Huntersville on Wednesday night.

It happened at the Riccobene Family Dentistry on busy Gilead Road just about two blocks east of Interstate 77 and it kept firefighters busy for hours. Flames were shooting through the roof of the dentist office which was under renovation

Around 50 firefighters battled this fire from the inside and from above. Then, crews spent several hours putting out hot spots and making sure it didn’t reignite.

That fire was already raging when firefighters got the call around 9:30 p.m. They called in extra help and Medic was on standby.

Once they got the fire under control, Huntersville Fire spokesperson Bill Southard talked about some of the challenges they faced.

“We were way behind as soon as we arrived. Crews worked extremely hard; we had some water supply issues initially due to traffic in the area,” Southard said. “I can’t tell you how amazing our part-time volunteer firefighters did today. A lot of people showed up - close to 50 firefighters, some from off duty - and they aggressively fought this fire.”

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, one of the problems crews encountered was people kept driving over their hoses which slowed the water supply. One of those hoses was even ruined.

The dental office is right next to an O’Reilly Auto Parts store. Witness Tanner Michel described hearing crackling and then realizing the building was on fire.

“I could feel the heat through my whole torso back there and I was probably still a good 20 feet away from it,” witness Cory Clinard said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and the building is a total loss. The fire marshal will work to find the origin and cause.

Editor’s Note: The Huntersville Fire Department initially said the fire was happening at the Valero gas station on Gilead Road. A WBTV crew at the scene confirmed the fire was at a building across from the gas station.

