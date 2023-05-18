PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Jimmy Buffett to reschedule Charleston concert to address medical issues

Jimmy Buffett announced on Facebook that his Charleston concert scheduled for Saturday is getting postponed.
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Jimmy Buffett announced on Facebook that his Charleston concert scheduled for Saturday is getting postponed.

Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band were set to play Credit One Stadium Saturday night.

The singer said he was hospitalized two days ago in Boston to “address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

The singer said all tickets purchased for this weekend’s show would be honored when a new date is decided. Rescheduling information will be sent directly to ticket holders.

“I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup,” Buffett said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage to Cherryville, NC following severe weather on Wednesday
Cherryville under a state of emergency following damaging storms
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash
The fire was deemed accidental due to an electrical problem.
Fire at popular northwest Charlotte restaurant deemed accidental
Strong storms knocked down trees in Cherryville on Tuesday night.
Cleanup begins after strong storms move through multiple NC counties
Star student killed on the way to celebratory lunch with parents after getting degree