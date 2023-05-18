PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Ford recalls SUVs, some for a second time, to fix rear camera display

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford...
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford is recalling over 422,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the image from the rear camera may not be displayed. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 422,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the image from the rear camera may not be displayed.

The recall covers certain Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators from the 2020 through 2023 model years, as well as 2020 through 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. All have 360-degree cameras.

Some of the vehicles were recalled for the same problem earlier this year, but the remedy didn’t work.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that the lack of a rear camera image can cut visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford says it’s working with parts suppliers to identify the cause and develop a repair. Vehicles that were fixed under a January recall will have to be repaired again.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage to Cherryville, NC following severe weather on Wednesday
Cherryville under a state of emergency following damaging storms
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash
The fire was deemed accidental due to an electrical problem.
Fire at popular northwest Charlotte restaurant deemed accidental
Strong storms knocked down trees in Cherryville on Tuesday night.
Cleanup begins after strong storms move through multiple NC counties
Star student killed on the way to celebratory lunch with parents after getting degree

Latest News

A new video shows the moment a wanted man sped away from police, with one officer clinging to...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Officer clings to car as it drives off
A new video shows the moment a wanted man sped away from police, with one officer clinging to...
VIDEO: Officer clings to moving car
President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of a...
Biden consults with Japan’s Kishida ahead of G-7 summit
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Jimmy Buffett to reschedule Charleston concert to address medical issues
FILE - This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows...
Deutsche Bank to pay $75 million to settle lawsuit from Epstein victims, lawyers say