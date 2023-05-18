PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Firefighters battling fire at Huntersville building

The fire is happening in the 400 block of Gilead Road.
Firefighters are responding to a fire at a Valero gas station on Gilead Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a building in Huntersville on Wednesday night.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the fire is happening in the 400 block of Gilead Road, near the intersection of Statesville Road.

Officials reported the fire around 9:30 p.m.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured or what started the fire.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and to yield to first responders.

Editor’s Note: The Huntersville Fire Department initially said the fire was happening at the Valero gas station on Gilead Road. A WBTV crew at the scene confirmed the fire was at a building across from the gas station.

