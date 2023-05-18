Crews battling massive fire at south Charlotte construction site
Heavy smoke is seen in the area.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a five-alarm fire in south Charlotte, officials said.
According to Charlotte Fire, firefighters are responding to Liberty Row Drive. That is in the area of South Park Mall.
Charlotte Fire said the fire is at a construction site. Heavy smoke is seen in the area.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said roads are closed in the area of the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive due to the large fire.
Drivers should avoid the SouthPark area and seek alternate routes. CMPD is asking that drivers avoid Liberty Road Drive, Fairview Road, Assembly Street, Barclay Downs Drive and Park South Drive until further notice.
Destiny Hawkins said she is on the ninth floor in the Montfort business complex on Mockingbird Lane.
“We can see large dark clouds of smoke and every few minutes you see large flames come over the tops of the buildings in front of it. Medics and fire assistance are passing through about every 10 minutes,” she said.
No other information was immediately available.
