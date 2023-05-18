Crews battling massive fire at south Charlotte construction site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a five-alarm fire in south Charlotte, officials said.

According to Charlotte Fire, firefighters are responding to Liberty Row Drive. That is in the area of South Park Mall.

Charlotte Fire said the fire is at a construction site. Heavy smoke is seen in the area.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 7700 block Liberty Row Dr. Charlotte Fire fighters currently on scene battling blaze at construction site. pic.twitter.com/ZWIBK1WuNq — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 18, 2023

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said roads are closed in the area of the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive due to the large fire.

Crews are fighting a large fire in the Southpark area of Charlotte. Credit: Sophie Mueller

Drivers should avoid the SouthPark area and seek alternate routes. CMPD is asking that drivers avoid Liberty Road Drive, Fairview Road, Assembly Street, Barclay Downs Drive and Park South Drive until further notice.

WBTV viewer Jessica Davis shared these photos from the South Park area. Charlotte Fire is responding to a fire in the 7700 block of Liberty Row Dr @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/4lVYSTqWoe — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) May 18, 2023

Destiny Hawkins said she is on the ninth floor in the Montfort business complex on Mockingbird Lane.

“We can see large dark clouds of smoke and every few minutes you see large flames come over the tops of the buildings in front of it. Medics and fire assistance are passing through about every 10 minutes,” she said.

No other information was immediately available.

The fire is at a construction site in south Charlotte, according to firefighters.

