Crews battling massive fire at south Charlotte construction site

Heavy smoke is seen in the area.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a five-alarm fire in south Charlotte, officials said.

According to Charlotte Fire, firefighters are responding to Liberty Row Drive. That is in the area of South Park Mall.

Charlotte Fire said the fire is at a construction site. Heavy smoke is seen in the area.

Sources tell WBTV a crane operator has been rescued.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said roads are closed in the area of the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive due to the large fire.

Crews are fighting a large fire in the Southpark area of Charlotte. Credit: Sophie Mueller

Drivers should avoid the SouthPark area and seek alternate routes. CMPD is asking that drivers avoid Liberty Road Drive, Fairview Road, Assembly Street, Barclay Downs Drive and Park South Drive until further notice.

Destiny Hawkins said she is on the ninth floor in the Montfort business complex on Mockingbird Lane.

“We can see large dark clouds of smoke and every few minutes you see large flames come over the tops of the buildings in front of it. Medics and fire assistance are passing through about every 10 minutes,” she said.

A spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said that there haven’t been any schools impacted at this time.

