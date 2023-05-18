Cloudy, cool end to the week; late thunderstorm chance Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast and a gathering weak area of low pressure to our south, today will bring lots of clouds but just a small shower risk, mainly south/east of Interstate 85. Highs will fall back to the low to mid-70s today.
- Today and Friday: Clouds, cooler, small rain risk
- Saturday: Warmer, late thunderstorm chance
- Next week: Mostly sunny, seasonal temps
There may be a band of light rain tonight into Friday morning - again, mainly in southern sections - as a weak coastal low pulls away. As it does, more sunshine should break the clouds Friday afternoon with highs holding in the comfortable middle 70s.
The weekend will bring seasonal highs close to 80 degrees on both days. A weak cool front will prompt a couple of thunderstorms late Saturday into early Sunday morning, but much of the daylight hours appear to be rain-free.
Highs will probably hold near 80 degrees early next week with ample sunshine to go around.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
