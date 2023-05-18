Cloudy, cool end to the week; late thunderstorm chance Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast and a gathering weak area of low pressure to our south, today will bring lots of clouds but just a small shower risk, mainly south/east of Interstate 85. Highs will fall back to the low to mid-70s today.

Today and Friday: Clouds, cooler, small rain risk

Saturday: Warmer, late thunderstorm chance

Next week: Mostly sunny, seasonal temps

FIRST ALERT: Lots of bark / clouds, but not much bite / rain today around the #CLT region. The bext chance for a little light rain might be in the mountains and in neighborhoods along and S/E of I-85. Cool 70s today for most. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/y2fjCOQchD — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 18, 2023

There may be a band of light rain tonight into Friday morning - again, mainly in southern sections - as a weak coastal low pulls away. As it does, more sunshine should break the clouds Friday afternoon with highs holding in the comfortable middle 70s.

The weekend will bring seasonal highs close to 80 degrees on both days. A weak cool front will prompt a couple of thunderstorms late Saturday into early Sunday morning, but much of the daylight hours appear to be rain-free.

FIRST ALERT: Based on the timing we're seeing this morning, Saturday's best storm chances may not arrive in the #CLT metro area until very late Saturday night. Much of the daylight hours look dry. We're monitoring & will fine-tune the forecast over time. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/iAVXRHfxCL — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 18, 2023

Highs will probably hold near 80 degrees early next week with ample sunshine to go around.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

