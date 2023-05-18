Clean up continues after strong storm in Cherryville

CHERRYVILLE , N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say progress has been made as the cleanup from a strong storm continues in Gaston County. Cherryville was hard hit with dozens of trees down and snapped power lines leading to the city declaring a State of Emergency.

City Manager Brian Dalton said that power has been restored to more than 60% of customers as of early Thursday afternoon. That that work is ongoing, Dalton said, adding that city officials appreciate everyone’s patience as they try to clean up from this devastating storm.

“My husband Kenneth and I were in the master bedroom which is where the tree came down,” homeowner Leigh Burnham said. “I looked at the window and saw straight line…within ten minutes the tree was coming down.”

Burnham’s family can’t stay in their house.

“The main trunk of the tree has fallen down through the sidewall of the house, through the master bedroom and we’ve been told by the building inspector that the house is unliveable,” Burhnam added, “my mother is camping in her car. My husband and I will be camping in a tent here in our front yard.”

Their 1929 era home is heavily damaged and they’re waiting to find out what it will take, and cost, to be fixed.

“We need somebody to at least come in and tarp off the roof and look and see what damage there is going to be,” said Leigh’s husband Kenneth Gerow. “We’re fearing that the whole roof is going to have to be replaced.”

Around Cherryville lights are still out at some intersections as crews work to get power restored. Large trees in the park came crashing down, they’re being turned to mulch. Many businesses have not been able to open, those who do come in keep the doors open to get the cool air.

Tree companies have been going block to block cleaning up as much as they can carry.

Out for his daily walk, Roy Hayes said he had never seen this much devastation.

“In 1989 I believe when Hugo came through, I lived there also, and the devastation that I’ve seen this time was much worse than Hugo.”

Leigh and family say they are grateful that no one was hurt, and they hope to find a place for the three of them, and the pets, to live.

“Between the three of us we have three dogs, three parrots, three people, nowhere will accept our pets, period,” Burnham said.

At Shady Grove Baptist Church, the American Red Cross is providing a shelter, and Baptists On Mission have placed a mobile shower unit with washers and dryers for residents to use. The church is located at 3240 Tryon Courthouse Rd, Cherryville.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.