PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

ChatGPT makes its debut as a smartphone app on iPhones

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT, March 21, 2023, in Boston.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – ChatGPT is now a smartphone app, which could be good news for people who like to use the artificial intelligence chatbot and bad news for all the clone apps that have tried to profit off the technology.

The free app started to become available on iPhones in the U.S. on Thursday and will later be coming to Android phones. Unlike the web version, you can also ask it questions using your voice.

The company that makes it, OpenAI, said it will remain ad-free but “syncs your history across devices.”

“We’re starting our rollout in the U.S. and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks,” said a blog post announcing the new app, which is described in the App Store as the “official app” by OpenAI.

AI companies ought to be required to test their systems and disclose known risks, officials say. (CNN, POOL, WJAC, OPENAI.COM, ADOBE STOCK, VOLKSWAGEN, VGTRK)

It’s been more than five months since OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public, sparking excitement and alarm at its ability to generate convincingly human-like essays, poems, form letters and conversational answers to almost any question. But the San Francisco startup never seemed to be in a hurry to get it onto phones — where most people access the internet.

That helped fuel a rise of clones built on the same or similar technology, some of which the security firm Sophos described as “fleeceware” in a report this week because they push unsuspecting users toward enrolling in a free trial that converts into a recurring subscription, or use intrusive advertising techniques.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 90 firefighters battled a massive construction site fire in south Charlotte Thursday.
CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire
Damage to Cherryville, NC following severe weather on Wednesday
Cherryville under a state of emergency following damaging storms
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash
The fire was deemed accidental due to an electrical problem.
Fire at popular northwest Charlotte restaurant deemed accidental
Strong storms knocked down trees in Cherryville on Tuesday night.
Cleanup begins after strong storms move through multiple NC counties

Latest News

Traffic Conditions in Charlotte following a large fire Thursday morning
Road closures in Charlotte following large fire Thursday morning
Police: Teen arrested after hitting three police cars with stolen vehicle in Gastonia
Christiane Amanpour participates in the "Amanpour & Co." panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour...
CNN’s Amanpour criticizes network’s decision to hold Trump town hall
Migrants reach through a border wall for clothing handed out by volunteers, as they wait...
8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas as agency struggles with overcrowding
FILE - Cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and...
Debt ceiling negotiators rushing for weekend deal, but much work remains