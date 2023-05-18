PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire

Medic said one person had serious injuries.
Sources tell WBTV a crane operator was rescued earlier.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Firefighters rescued 15 workers while two remain unaccounted for after a massive fire broke out at a south Charlotte construction site Thursday morning, officials said.

According to Charlotte Fire, firefighters were called to Liberty Row Drive to battle the fire. That is in the area of South Park Mall.

Aerial footage of the large fire in SouthPark on Thursday morning

Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said over 90 firefighters responded after several calls began coming in at 9 a.m. Ultimately, five alarms were called.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two others were evaluated and refused transport. Paramedics remain on the scene and continue to provide support to firefighters.

Johnson said one of those rescued was a crane operator who had minor injuries. He added the construction foreman confirmed the two unaccounted-for workers.

According to the chief, it was a fast-moving fire that climbed to temperatures well over 2,000 degrees.

“The fire moved very rapidly,” Johnson said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said roads are closed in the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive due to fire crews on the scene.

Drivers should avoid the SouthPark area and seek alternate routes. CMPD is asking that drivers avoid Liberty Row Drive, Fairview Road, Assembly Street and Barclay Downs Drive until further notice.

» LIST OF ALL ROADS AND BUSINESSES IMPACTED

A spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said that there haven’t been any schools impacted at this time.

Johnson said there were a number of nearby rooftop fires due to the embers and the size and volume of the construction site fire.

He added that a number of investigators will determine the cause of the fire.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates as they come in.

