Cambridge’s first two goals lead Charlotte over Fire 2-1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Cambridge subbed in and scored the first two goals of his MLS career to rally Charlotte FC to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

Chicago (3-4-5) took a 1-0 lead on Kacper Przybyłko’s third goal of the season — unassisted in the 29th minute.

Cambridge subbed in in the 59th minute and scored the equalizer for Charlotte (5-5-3) nine minutes later. Justin Meram notched an assist on the 21-year-old’s netter in his fourth career appearance — all as a substitute.

Cambridge scored the winner unassisted in the 81st minute.

Charlotte extended club records with its fourth straight win and its fifth victory in a row at home in all competitions.

Kristijan Kahlina turned away ?? shots for Charlotte. Chris Brady had ?? saves for Chicago.

Chicago entered play aiming for its second three-match win streak in all competitions since 2018.

Charlotte will host Nashville SC on Saturday. Chicago returns home to host Atlanta United on Saturday.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)