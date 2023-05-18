PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
4 kids found alive in jungle 17 days after plane crash

The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog units, local indigenous communities, planes and helicopters.(Source: Colombian Military Forces via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Four children survived in the dense Colombian jungle for more than two weeks after a small plane crash that killed three adults.

The news that the children - ages 13, 9, 4 and 11 months old – were found alive after surviving a May 1 plane crash was tweeted Thursday by Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Authorities say search teams were able to track the children to a small encampment, where they had made a simple shelter with sticks and leaves, according to a statement from the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority, also called Aerocivil.

A trail of small objects, such as hair scrunchies, plastic wrappings and baby bottles, led the Colombian Armed Forces to the missing group of children.(Source: Colombian Civil Aviation Authority via CNN)

A trail of small objects, such as hair scrunchies, plastic wrappings and baby bottles, led the Colombian Armed Forces to the missing group.

Aerocivil says three adult bodies were found in the wreckage of the small Cessna plane that crashed in the “deep jungle” region of Gauviare in Southern Colombia.

The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog units, local indigenous communities, planes and helicopters, which flew over the region broadcasting a message recorded by the children’s grandmother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

