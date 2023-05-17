WBTV wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for News Documentary

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV was just named the winner of a 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced Wednesday.

WBTV’s special “No Place to Call Home” on the affordable housing crisis in Charlotte was given the award for News Documentary.

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

“I continue to be so proud of the work we put into this important documentary reporting on the affordable housing crisis in Charlotte,” WBTV news director Molly Kelleher said. “I’m proud that WBTV was recognized for this work. I know there was a lot of support throughout our station on this project on all platforms.”

Congratulations to contributors Greg Simpson, Kate Reilly, Sarah Blake Morgan, Jon Wicker, and Troy Bowlby!

Watch the full special here.

