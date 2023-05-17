PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Strong storms move out, making for a calmer Wednesday

The day will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs topping out right around 81 degrees.
It’s a mild start for the day, with temperatures starting out in the 60s for most neighborhoods.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s going to be much calmer on Wednesday after an evening of strong storms.

It’s a mild start for the day, with temperatures starting out in the 60s for most neighborhoods. A stray shower is possible.

The day will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs topping out right around 82 degrees.

Look for it to be calm for the rest of the week.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
The two-car collision involved a black Tesla and red Chevrolet Suburban on eastbound Interstate...
Mom, 2 girls killed in ‘heart-wrenching’ crash on Mother’s Day
The crime happened on Sunday afternoon at Kay Jewelers on Klumac Road.
$28K worth of diamonds, rings stolen from Salisbury jewelry store
No injuries were reported, but there was significant damage to the fire truck.
Two fire engines struck by car at Rowan Co. crash scene on I-85
.
Flood Advisory issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg counties

Latest News

Cleanup begins after strong storms move through multiple NC counties
Strong storms move out, making for a calmer Wednesday
highs
Warm temperatures return Wednesday as heavy storms move out
.
Flood Advisory issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg counties