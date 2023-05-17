Strong storms move out, making for a calmer Wednesday
The day will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs topping out right around 81 degrees.
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s going to be much calmer on Wednesday after an evening of strong storms.
It’s a mild start for the day, with temperatures starting out in the 60s for most neighborhoods. A stray shower is possible.
Look for it to be calm for the rest of the week.
