CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Storms rolled across the region on Tuesday night causing widespread damage in many areas.

Many WBTV viewers sent in photos as storms rolled through their area and afterward of the damage left behind.

A strong storm Tuesday afternoon brought down trees and blocked roads in Cherryville, N.C. Thousands of customers remain without power early Wednesday morning. (Source: Carole Stroupe)

Residents of Cherryville are asked to stay inside while crews clean up storm damage. (Amy Sproles)

Mary Lane in Cherryville (Paula Shipley)

"This is in Cherryville off of Harrelson Rd." (Nevin Wilson)

