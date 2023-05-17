Officials searching for missing York County man

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a missing man from York County who was last seen Monday.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Davis Eby was last seen at his home around 10:30 p.m. on May 14.

MISSING: Kevin Davis Eby was last seen May 14th at 10:30 pm, at his home in Fort Mill. His wife told Deputies he suffers from Huntington’s Disease. Eby has been off his medication for a few days. He was driving a blue 2011 Nissan Versa, SC Tag 1123JS #YCSONews #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/Etvm72FEJP — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) May 16, 2023

Eby’s wife told deputies that he has Huntington’s Disease and has been off his medication for days.

He was last seen driving a blue 2011 Nissan Versa, with a South Carolina tag numbered ‘1123JS.’

Eby is 50 years old and is 6 feet, 1 inches tall, and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 803-628-3059.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.