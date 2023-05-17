PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials searching for missing York County man

Kevin Davis Eby was last seen at his home in Fort Mill on Monday night.
Kevin Davis Eby
Kevin Davis Eby(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a missing man from York County who was last seen Monday.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Davis Eby was last seen at his home around 10:30 p.m. on May 14.

Eby’s wife told deputies that he has Huntington’s Disease and has been off his medication for days.

He was last seen driving a blue 2011 Nissan Versa, with a South Carolina tag numbered ‘1123JS.’

Eby is 50 years old and is 6 feet, 1 inches tall, and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 803-628-3059.

