Officials searching for missing York County man
Kevin Davis Eby was last seen at his home in Fort Mill on Monday night.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a missing man from York County who was last seen Monday.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Davis Eby was last seen at his home around 10:30 p.m. on May 14.
Eby’s wife told deputies that he has Huntington’s Disease and has been off his medication for days.
He was last seen driving a blue 2011 Nissan Versa, with a South Carolina tag numbered ‘1123JS.’
Eby is 50 years old and is 6 feet, 1 inches tall, and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 803-628-3059.
