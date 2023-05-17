NC Transportation Museum to host trucks and trains this weekend

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing back their annual events this May. Join them on May 20 & 21 for the Historic Spencer Shops Train Show and May 20 for Lester J. Brown Antique Truck Show. The Train show will be happening Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Historic Spencer Shops Train Show features model train and railroad collectible vendors, model train layouts, railroad motor cars provided by Red Springs & Northern, museum passenger train rides, access to museum exhibits and programs, and special photo opportunities.

The Lester J. Brown Truck Show features antique pickups, fire trucks, flatbeds, military trucks, tow trucks, road tractors, and more. This event is hosted by the Piedmont Carolina Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society. The Truck Show is on May 20, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Each ticket includes access to both the Historic Spencer Shops Train Show, and the Lester J. Brown Antique Truck Show. Museum exhibits on the 60-acre site will be open during both of these special events.

Event ticket prices are $6 for adults, $5 for seniors or military, and $4 for children 3-12 years old. Children under 3 are free. Ticket prices for the events and one train ride are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors or military, and $12 for children 3-12 years old. Children under 3 are free. Turntable rides are $1 per person at various times throughout the day. The train rides on Saturday are 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. The train rides on Sunday are 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Museum members enter these events free.

