PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NC Transportation Museum to host trucks and trains this weekend

Trains, trucks, and model trains will all be on display this weekend.
Trains, trucks, and model trains will all be on display this weekend.(North Carolina Transportation Museum)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing back their annual events this May. Join them on May 20 & 21 for the Historic Spencer Shops Train Show and May 20 for Lester J. Brown Antique Truck Show. The Train show will be happening Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Historic Spencer Shops Train Show features model train and railroad collectible vendors, model train layouts, railroad motor cars provided by Red Springs & Northern, museum passenger train rides, access to museum exhibits and programs, and special photo opportunities.

The Lester J. Brown Truck Show features antique pickups, fire trucks, flatbeds, military trucks, tow trucks, road tractors, and more. This event is hosted by the Piedmont Carolina Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society. The Truck Show is on May 20, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Each ticket includes access to both the Historic Spencer Shops Train Show, and the Lester J. Brown Antique Truck Show. Museum exhibits on the 60-acre site will be open during both of these special events.

Event ticket prices are $6 for adults, $5 for seniors or military, and $4 for children 3-12 years old. Children under 3 are free. Ticket prices for the events and one train ride are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors or military, and $12 for children 3-12 years old. Children under 3 are free. Turntable rides are $1 per person at various times throughout the day. The train rides on Saturday are 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. The train rides on Sunday are 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Museum members enter these events free.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
The two-car collision involved a black Tesla and red Chevrolet Suburban on eastbound Interstate...
Mom, 2 girls killed in ‘heart-wrenching’ crash on Mother’s Day
The crime happened on Sunday afternoon at Kay Jewelers on Klumac Road.
$28K worth of diamonds, rings stolen from Salisbury jewelry store
No injuries were reported, but there was significant damage to the fire truck.
Two fire engines struck by car at Rowan Co. crash scene on I-85
.
Flood Advisory issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg counties

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Building fire closes Tuckaseegee Road in north Charlotte
Always Alert: Think safety before your kids jump in the water this summer
Always Alert: Think safety before your kids jump in the water this summer
Strong storms brought down a tree onto a car near Dunn Commons Parkway in northwest Charlotte.
Cleanup begins after strong storms move through multiple NC counties
Cleanup begins after strong storms move through multiple NC counties