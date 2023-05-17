Multiple Gaston County schools closed Wednesday due to power outages, storm damage

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Power outages and storm damage in Gaston County have caused several schools to announce closures for Wednesday.

According to Gaston County Schools, Cherryville Elementary, W. Blaine Beam Intermediate, John Chavis Middle and Cherryville High will all be closed due to the aftermath of Tuesday evening storms.

Gaston County Schools said all school-related activities on Wednesday are also canceled.

Storm damage could be seen in several areas in and around downtown Cherryville.

In addition to the damage, around 2,000 Duke Energy customers were without power after storms moved through.

Officials were not able to say if anyone was injured during the storms.

The schools are closed to both students and employees on Wednesday.

Related: Gaston County BOE names interim school superintendent

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.