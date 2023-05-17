PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Multiple Gaston County schools closed Wednesday due to power outages, storm damage

Four schools within the district are closed after severe storms moved through Tuesday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Power outages and storm damage in Gaston County have caused several schools to announce closures for Wednesday.

According to Gaston County Schools, Cherryville Elementary, W. Blaine Beam Intermediate, John Chavis Middle and Cherryville High will all be closed due to the aftermath of Tuesday evening storms.

Gaston County Schools said all school-related activities on Wednesday are also canceled.

Storm damage could be seen in several areas in and around downtown Cherryville.

In addition to the damage, around 2,000 Duke Energy customers were without power after storms moved through.

Officials were not able to say if anyone was injured during the storms.

The schools are closed to both students and employees on Wednesday.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

