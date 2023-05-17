PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Local high school student chasing dreams and checkered flags

Cameron Bolin to race at North Wilkesboro as part of lead up to All-Star Race
Cameron Bolin, a senior at York Comprehensive High School in York, SC, prepares his car for...
Cameron Bolin, a senior at York Comprehensive High School in York, SC, prepares his car for racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Many thought it would never happen but the NASCAR All-Star Race is just days away from the green flag at North Wilkesboro Speedway.  Before that big race on Sunday, there are other races at the track, including one tonight.  And for one local driver, being in the race meant missing his last day in high school. 

Cameron Bolin made his first trip to Victory Lane when he was only four months old. At that time, he was with his race-winning grandfather. He’s also had on track success of his own.

“We’re a family-owned team on a small budget and were out here in the biggest names in auto racing,” Bolin said.

He was the 2020 track champion at Greenville-Pickens Speedway, and won a Summer Shoot Out Legends championship at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

Tonight he’ll be turning laps on the same track where Petty, Earnhardt, and Gordon all raced, and he has high hopes.

“We’re going to try to see if we can’t walk away from this deal with a couple trophies and be a little happy,” Bolin said.

Bolin is a student at York Comprehensive High School in South Carolina, or, he was…

“I’m a senior this year actually, missed my last day of school yesterday to come up here and race,” Bolin said.

A racer since he was five years old, racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway is a dream come true, that was almost dashed.  As part of the CARS Tour he failed to qualify for this event, but several provisional spots were offered and Cameron got the call.

“I almost cried when (they) called me because we didn’t qualify and I felt like I had let everybody down and it was my mistake that cost us a chance to get in the show but when they called me and told me we had been offered a provisional I couldn’t wait.  A lot of sleepless nights to get ready, but to be here it was all worth it.”

And he’s part of a history making weekend that brings NASCAR’s top drivers back to this track for the first time in 27 years.

“It’s awesome to go hang out at a nostalgic track like North Wilkesboro,” Austin Dillon said. “All-Star Race weekend, a lot more relaxed than a normal points race, and we’re going for a million dollars.”

Dillon grew up in racing with his father and grandfather, and that applies to Cameron Bolin too, so if you ask Cameron who is biggest racing her is, the answer is obvious.

“My grandpa does everything for us.  He drives the hauler, he sets the car up, you know, if I had to pick one it would be my grandpa.”

A full slate of late model action on Wednesday includes practice, qualifying and three feature races with the ECMD 150 (ASA STARS National Tour), Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 (CARS Pro Late Models) and the Window World 125 (CARS Late Model Stocks).

Along with Cameron Bolin, NASCAR superstars Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick are among the competitors.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
The two-car collision involved a black Tesla and red Chevrolet Suburban on eastbound Interstate...
Mom, 2 girls killed in ‘heart-wrenching’ crash on Mother’s Day
The crime happened on Sunday afternoon at Kay Jewelers on Klumac Road.
$28K worth of diamonds, rings stolen from Salisbury jewelry store
.
Flood Advisory issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg counties
No injuries were reported, but there was significant damage to the fire truck.
Two fire engines struck by car at Rowan Co. crash scene on I-85

Latest News

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTODROME, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - MAY 07: Guenther Steiner, Haas F1...
Italian Grand Prix cancelled due to flooding, Kannapolis-based Haas team supports decision
Charlotte Hornets got lucky, but just missed out on hitting the basketball jackpot in the NBA Draft Lottery
AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 09: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22 during the Italian...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team preps for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame