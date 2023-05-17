Four Gaston County schools remain closed Thursday as storm cleanup continues

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four schools in Gaston County will remain closed after severe storms and strong winds ripped through the Cherryville area on Tuesday evening.

According to Gaston County Schools, Cherryville Elementary, W. Blaine Beam Intermediate, John Chavis Middle and Cherryville High will all remain closed on Thursday as crews continue to restore power and clean up storm damage.

The same four schools were also closed on Wednesday.

The school district said all activities are canceled at the schools, in addition to classes.

Following the passage of the storm, field crews from the National Weather Service were called out to Cherryville on Wednesday to survey damage.

While local residents continue to recover from the aftermath of the storm, Cherryville Fire Department is serving as the emergency shelter.

