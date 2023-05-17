Founders Trail in Fort Mill closed Wednesday for repairs

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Founders Trail has been closed for trail repairs on Wednesday, says the Town of Fort Mill.

The trail, which provides access to the Masons Bend Trail, runs along the Catawba River and is dealing with erosion from recent high waters, town officials said on Twitter.

A portion of the 2.3-mile route has been deemed impassable south of the Interstate 77 underpass, according to the town.

Officials have not released when that trail will be reopened. They did say that crews are working to repair that trail on Wednesday, May 17.

