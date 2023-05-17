Fire damages popular northwest Charlotte restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported in a restaurant fire in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to Charlotte Fire, the fire broke out on Tuckaseegee Road. Crews said the single-story building had smoke and flames showing on arrival.

WBTV crews on the scene confirmed the fire is at Cuzzo’s Cuisine, a popular local restaurant.

According to Charlotte Fire, 30 firefighters got the flames under control in an hour. It led to Tuckaseegee Road being closed in both directions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.