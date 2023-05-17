PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Fire damages popular northwest Charlotte restaurant

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported in a restaurant fire in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to Charlotte Fire, the fire broke out on Tuckaseegee Road. Crews said the single-story building had smoke and flames showing on arrival.

WBTV crews on the scene confirmed the fire is at Cuzzo’s Cuisine, a popular local restaurant.

According to Charlotte Fire, 30 firefighters got the flames under control in an hour. It led to Tuckaseegee Road being closed in both directions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

