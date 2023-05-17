Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify person who robbed northeast Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify an individual who robbed a hotel in northeast Charlotte.

The incident happened Friday, April 28 around 9 p.m. at the Continental Inn on W. Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte.

Surveillance images from the hotel show the robbery suspect in the front lobby. The individual was wearing what appeared to be a ski mask and a hoodie with the word ‘PINK’ in large lettering.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said the intruder pointed a handgun at a hotel employee and demanded money.

“Any number of things could have happened,” said Smith. “This weapon could have accidentally gone off and consequently wounded this victim.”

Community members who work near the hotel said they were not surprised to hear about a robbery at the business.

“It don’t surprise me,” said Daphne Deal, an employee at a nearby Bojangles restaurant. “The crime in this neighborhood is terrible. Whoever did it, I hope they turn their self in. Whoever know them, just turn they self in.”

Smith said police have been working to crack down on crime along W. Sugar Creek Road.

“The North Tryon division is always working very diligently in that area to try to combat crime,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

