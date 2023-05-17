Crews respond to southeast Charlotte crash near school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash in southeast Charlotte crash Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened in the area of Rama Road and Jester Lane. That’s near Rama Road Elementary School.

Medic originally said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to Atrium CMC Main with serious injuries.

Roughly an hour later, Medic sent out a correction saying there was no one dead on arrival at the crash scene.

