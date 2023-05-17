Crews respond to southeast Charlotte crash near school

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
There was no immediate information as to what led up to the crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash in southeast Charlotte crash Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened in the area of Rama Road and Jester Lane. That’s near Rama Road Elementary School.

Medic originally said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to Atrium CMC Main with serious injuries.

Roughly an hour later, Medic sent out a correction saying there was no one dead on arrival at the crash scene.

