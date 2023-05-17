PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Restaurant fire closes Tuckaseegee Road in north Charlotte

Crews were called to a fire at the popular Cuzzo's Cuisine in north Charlotte.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a restaurant fire in north Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, the fire is on Tuckaseegee Road. Crews said the single-story building had smoke and flames showing on arrival.

WBTV crews on the scene confirmed the fire is at Cuzzo’s Cuisine, a popular local restaurant.

Firefighters said Tuckaseegee Road is closed in both directions as crews battle the fire.

No other information was immediately available.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

