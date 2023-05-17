PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cooler temperatures in store Thursday before warmup this weekend

Highs Thursday will only top out near 70 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain chances returning.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cooler Thursday is ahead, but we’re back to normal this weekend!

  • Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, shower chances return.
  • Friday: Mid 70s, showers east of I-85.
  • Weekend: Next cold front.

Clouds will be picking back up into our Thursday with morning lows around 60 degrees in the Metro, and afternoon highs ranging anywhere from the low 60s in the mountains to only around 70 degrees in the piedmont.

Rain chances over the next few days
Rain chances over the next few days(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Although rain will stay south of our area for the first part of the day, showers will begin to lift northward by the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain chances stick around overnight and into the Friday morning commute, mainly east of I-85. Highs will lift back into the mid 70s by Friday afternoon, with temperatures reaching back into the low 80s by this weekend.

Our next cold front moves through Saturday into Sunday and will likely spark a few showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm. Stay tuned for timing updates as we get closer! Fortunately, this weekend isn’t looking like a washout.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

