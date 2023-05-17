Cooler temperatures in store Thursday before warmup this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cooler Thursday is ahead, but we’re back to normal this weekend!

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, shower chances return.

Friday: Mid 70s, showers east of I-85.

Weekend: Next cold front.

Clouds will be picking back up into our Thursday with morning lows around 60 degrees in the Metro, and afternoon highs ranging anywhere from the low 60s in the mountains to only around 70 degrees in the piedmont.

Rain chances over the next few days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Although rain will stay south of our area for the first part of the day, showers will begin to lift northward by the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain chances stick around overnight and into the Friday morning commute, mainly east of I-85. Highs will lift back into the mid 70s by Friday afternoon, with temperatures reaching back into the low 80s by this weekend.

Our next cold front moves through Saturday into Sunday and will likely spark a few showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm. Stay tuned for timing updates as we get closer! Fortunately, this weekend isn’t looking like a washout.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

