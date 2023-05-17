PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cooler, quieter Wednesday after storms move out

Patchy low clouds may form tonight with lows near 60 degrees.
It’s a mild start for the day, with temperatures starting out in the 60s for most neighborhoods.
By Al Conklin
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – As last night’s stormy front settles just south of us today, there may still be a stay shower that pops up in South Carolina. As for the rest of us, a mixture of clouds and sun can be expected with warm afternoon readings in the low to middle 80s.

  • Today: Clouds and sun, much lower rain chance
  • Rest of Week:  Cool, lots of clouds, small rain risk
  • Weekend: Warmer 80s, Saturday storm chance

Patchy low clouds may form tonight with lows near 60 degrees.

With high pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast and a gathering weak area of low pressure to our south, Thursday will bring lots of clouds and a small shower risk. Highs will fall back to the lower 70s Thursday.

There may be a band of light rain Thursday night into Friday morning, as a weak coastal low pulls away, leaving us with more sunshine for Friday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The weekend will bring seasonal highs in the lower 80s with a thunderstorm chance, mainly on Saturday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

