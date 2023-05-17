Cooler, quieter Wednesday after storms move out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – As last night’s stormy front settles just south of us today, there may still be a stay shower that pops up in South Carolina. As for the rest of us, a mixture of clouds and sun can be expected with warm afternoon readings in the low to middle 80s.

Today: Clouds and sun, much lower rain chance

Rest of Week: Cool, lots of clouds, small rain risk

Weekend: Warmer 80s, Saturday storm chance

FIRST ALERT: The best chance for a shower today will be over the mountains and south of #CLT. Warm temps in the lower 80s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/15O64KPSVX — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 17, 2023

Patchy low clouds may form tonight with lows near 60 degrees.

With high pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast and a gathering weak area of low pressure to our south, Thursday will bring lots of clouds and a small shower risk. Highs will fall back to the lower 70s Thursday.

There may be a band of light rain Thursday night into Friday morning, as a weak coastal low pulls away, leaving us with more sunshine for Friday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT: Rain chances will be much lower today, with just a small shower chance south of #CLT. Lots of clouds Thursday with a stray shower followed by a small window of rain Thursday night into early Friday morning. Dry rest of the day. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/Xn3Be2LS2b — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 17, 2023

The weekend will bring seasonal highs in the lower 80s with a thunderstorm chance, mainly on Saturday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.