Cleanup begins after strong storms move through multiple NC counties

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong storms moved through the area on Tuesday evening, downing trees and leaving thousands of residents in the dark.

According to Gaston County officials, much of the City of Cherryville lost power around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Cherryville officials are asking the public to stay indoors to allow crews to more effectively respond to and clean up damaged areas.

Strong storms caused widespread damage in Cherryville on Tuesday evening.

There is currently no word on when power could be restored. According to Duke Energy, thousands of customers are still without power as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Randy Burgin says he was at his granddaughter’s ballgame when the storm came through. He said it devastated the ballpark; there was hail, heavy rain and powerful winds.

Burgin said a woman and her daughter were trapped in a car when a man jumped out to help them.

Heavy winds brought down trees onto trailers and snapped power poles in two. It’s what emergency officials are dealing with all over town.

A strong storm Tuesday afternoon brought down trees and blocked roads in Cherryville, N.C. Thousands of customers remain without power early Wednesday morning. (Source: Carole Stroupe)

“We have a least a dozen trees on homes. We have a half-dozen to a dozen trees on cars and other damage we have not gotten to yet,” Cherryville Fire Chief Jason Wofford said.

“I know it’s frustrating, but just bare with us and we’re gonna work just as hard as we can and as fast as we can to get the power restored,” Cherryville City Manager Brian Dalton said.

Residents can report damage or downed power lines by calling the Cherryville Fire Department at 704-435-1730.

Four schools - Cherryville Elementary, W. Blaine Beam Intermediate, John Chavis Middle and Cherryville High - will be closed Wednesday due to the damage and power outages.

Gaston County EMS, Gaston County Police and the sheriff’s office are on site assisting with the cleanup.

Police officers from Lincolnton and Bessemer City, as well as Bessemer City Fire Department, Tryonata VFD, Waco VFD, and Hughes Pond VFD, are also assisting the Cherryville Fire Department.

In Charlotte, the strong storms caused downed trees and power outages. As residents head out Wednesday morning, chances are they’ll encounter dark streets and street lights that aren’t working. Drivers will want to treat those like four-way stops.

A tree was seen across Reddman Road. It also pulled down power lines.

In northwest Charlotte, trees were down near Dunn Commons Parkway. One had fallen onto a car.

We’re covering the aftermath of the storm damage left behind from last night. I’m in Northwest Charlotte near Dunn Commons Parkway, where trees are down. Be careful traveling this morning. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/dJrqe6ZRhQ — Faith Alford (@FaithAlfordTV) May 17, 2023

