City of Charlotte leaders create new zoning category for landfills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors fighting against a proposed landfill, led to changes for homeowners across the city of Charlotte.

Neighbors in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a landfill that would sit adjacent to many of their properties.

Their concerns and our reporting caught the attention of city leaders and the zoning regulations that allow this to happen.

Monday night city council voted to change how landfills are zoned by putting them in their own category, separate from residential.

As of June 1, when Charlotte’s Unified Development Ordinance takes effect, landfills will be zoned under ML-2, which is manufacturing and logistics.

The operational portion of a landfill has to be 50 feet from any property line, the fill area has to be at least 300 feet from any neighborhood, and there will be limits on hours and days of operation.

“They drafted a bill and got it passed within four or five months,” Dan Campbell, who lives in Oakdale, said. “That’s pretty impressive. It will make Charlotte a better place for all of its cities.”

Campbell calls this a win, even if it’s too late for the landfill awaiting approval in his neighborhood.

According to city documents, Will Leonhardt with Dew Green LCID, LLC applied for the LCID landfill.

Campbell is still hopeful it won’t get approved.

“My hope is that the current version of the landfill that was submitted in the last set of plans does not come to fruition,” he said. “Basically, the biggest issues for us are the driveway right behind our property. I look out my son’s bedroom window right now and I picture 100 dump trucks a day coming right past the window.”

Councilman Mitchell says the fight in Oakdale is not over, as city planners continue to turn the proposal back to the developer for revisions.

“This is probably the 4th or 5th time that city staff has had issues,” he said. “So we are continuing to do due diligence on the city side and more importantly, the county, the city, and the state. We’ve been lobbying Senator Natasha Marcus and Representative Carolyn Logan.”

Mitchell says the developers have been unwilling to work with neighbors on any of their concessions, which is when he started contacting leaders at the state level.

WBTV reached out to the developer but did not get a response.

